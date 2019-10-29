BCEDC Conducts Board Meeting

The monthly board meeting of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission was conducted October 28th in the conference room of the BCEDC building. Minutes of the previous meeting and the financial report were presented and approved. Chairman Lipton reported that a meeting had been held with the City of Warren Ways & Means Committee (Budget). He indicated representatives of the BCEDC and Chamber of Commerce were in attendance. He stated the BCEDC ask for $19,200.00 for the coming year. Comments were made that if the amount requested was less than $20,000.00, there was no need to bid out services.
There was considerable discussion concerning the timber industry. Jon Stone, a board member, provided excellent information on the status of the industry in Warren.
Mr. Lipton discussed the need to assist existing local industry.
