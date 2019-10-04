BCEDC Holds Monthly Meeting

Seven members of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission Board were present for the September 30th regular monthly board meeting. Bob Milton, accountant for the organization presented the financial report. It was reported the organization has recently received $68,000.00 from the State of Arkansas. That is slightly less than received in the past due to the creation of another intermodal facility in Arkansas.
The board was informed that no response has yet been received from the city council's Community and Economic Development Committee relating to a letter sent requesting a meeting. Another letter is being sent.
There was discussion of the need to elect officers for the new year and a nominating committee was selected consisting of N.P. Matts, Sue Wagnon, Carlton Davis and James Wells.
A report was given updating the members on programs underway at Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center. It was stated that the UAM Heavy Equipment Program, which operates at SEABEC currently has 19 students.
The board was informed that no response has yet been received from the city council's Community and Economic Development Committee relating to a letter sent requesting a meeting. Another letter is being sent.
There was discussion of the need to elect officers for the new year and a nominating committee was selected consisting of N.P. Matts, Sue Wagnon, Carlton Davis and James Wells.
A report was given updating the members on programs underway at Southeast Arkansas Community Based Education Center. It was stated that the UAM Heavy Equipment Program, which operates at SEABEC currently has 19 students.
No comments:
Post a Comment