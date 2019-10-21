Bradley County Chamber Board Meeting

Members of the Board of the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce met October 21st in the conference room of the BCEDC. James Wells presided. Mr. Wells presented the financial report.
The board was informed of water damage to the chamber office. Efforts are underway by the city of Warren to make repairs. The building belongs to the city. There was some discussion as to making the executive directors office into a big conference meeting room only.
Mr. Wells informed the board that two letters have been sent to the chairman of the City's Economic Development Committee requesting a meeting. He also indicated there has been communication with the City Ways and Means Committee.
Debbie Spencer gave a detailed report on plans for the "Tent or Treat" event set for downtown Warren Saturday, October 26th. It is planned for 6-8PM. Mrs. Spencer stated some 46 organizations or individuals are setting up tents to give out candy and provide other services including food. The public is invited, especially children.
Information was also provided about plans for the Christmas Parade set for December 8th. There is a need for floats, cars, trucks and other parade entries.
The nominating committee recommended the following board members for the class of 2022:
Susan Daniels, Susan Saunders, Dana Harvey, Tyler Staten, Kim Forrest, Ron St. John and Pam Colvin. The names will be submitted to the Chamber membership for approval.
Members then voted to set up a Marketing and Publicity Committee. There was a discussion of the need to recruit new members.
The board then heard an update relating to the upcoming Buck Fever Festival scheduled for November 8-10th.
The next regular meeting date falls on a federal holiday, therefore the board meeting will be held Nov. 18.
