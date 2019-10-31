Bradley County Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store Open

Remember to shop the Bradley County Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store located in the Brunson Medical complex located on N. Bragg Street. It is open 7:00AM till 1:00PM Wednesdays and Fridays. There is a large selection of merchandise including clothing, furniture and all types of other items. The items are donated and are in good condition. Everything is reasonably priced and the proceeds go to assist the Hospital Auxiliary help Bradley County Medical Center.
If you have questions or wish to donate items, call 870-820-5588 or 870-820-0666. Information is also available from the Gift Shop at Bradley County Medical Center by calling 226-4390.
Stop by the Thrift Store and look at all the items available for sale.
