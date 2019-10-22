News
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
Cell Service Difficulties in the Area Tuesday
AT&T is haaving cell phone problems in the area. Police Chief Shaun Hildreth encourages anyone experiencing an emergency to use . landline to dial 911 or 226-3703.
at
4:06 PM
