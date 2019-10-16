Dorothy Henderson Promoted To DHS Area V DCO Director

Effective October 4, 2019, Bradley County DHS Administrator, Dorothy Henderson was promoted to the position of Department of Human Services Area V DCO Director. The DCO AREA V Director Duties include Coordinating and integrating service delivery Covering Bradley County, Drew County, Ashley County, Chicot County, Desha County, Lincoln County, Cleveland County, Grant County, Jefferson County, Monroe County, Arkansas County, St. Francis County, Phillips County and Lee Counties. The Area Director Monitors delivery systems for effectiveness and identifies problems. Recommend and implement corrective system actions as necessary. Develops and administers operational budget for multi-county area. Direct the operating and biennial budgets of the area by providing instructions and reviewing budget requests of the county administrators. Monitors the financial status of the area, approves expenditures, and identifies program, staffing and facility budgetary needs. Interviews, selects, and supervises county administrators and support staff. Reviews and approves hiring decisions and supervisory actions of subordinate staff in county offices. Establishes work schedules, monitors work flow, and evaluates the performance of incumbents. Ensures compliance with agency policies and procedures. Reviews and analyzes delivery of public assistance services for accuracy and timeliness. Investigates complaints and responds to inquiries from elected officials, clients, and service providers. Facilitates public relations by serving on county advisory boards and committees to develop practical approaches for providing public assistance. Dorothy is looking for to her new role as the Area V DCO Director and will be housed in the Bradley County DHS Office Building.
