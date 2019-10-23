DRA Announces $1.5 Million Investment Through New Workforce Development Initiative
The Delta Workforce Grant Program will help train the next generation of workforce, create jobs, and increase economic competitiveness throughout the region.
CLARKSDALE, MS – Today, the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) announced a $1,500,000 investment into 11 organizations across the Mississippi River Delta region to align workforce and economic development strategies, enhance job training and re-employment opportunities, create sustainable talent pipelines, and support workforce productivity through investments in innovative programming and technology through the Delta Workforce Grant Program (DWP).
“DRA is committed to investing in workforce training and education that supports job seekers, incumbent workers, and employers to help foster comprehensive economic development in Delta communities,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “Through the Delta Workforce Grant Program, DRA is providing an opportunity for rural communities to have access to critical resources in order to strengthen their workforce, create jobs, and improve quality of life across the region.”
Through the DWP, grant applicants could apply for funding amounts between $25,000 and $150,000 to support workforce training and education in rural communities across the Delta region. To complement this funding opportunity, DRA will offer post-award technical assistance to grantees to ensure projects are effectively and sustainably implemented. To be considered eligible, all awarded projects must target workforce training and education for individuals residing in the Delta region and include at least one industry partner seeking to hire more skilled workers in a high-demand sector.
Investments will be focused on four key priorities: supporting industry-led workforce training, building collaborative talent pipelines, developing or enhancing industry clusters, and accelerating regional economic development.
