Drew County NAACP to Host Annual Banquet

The Drew County Branch #6042 Of The NAACP will host it's Annual Banquet Friday November 1st, 2019 at 7pm in the Green Room of the Gibson Center On the University of Arkansas Monticello Campus. The Guest Speaker for the Event is Col. Erica Johnson Ingram of the Arkansas Army National Guard. Col Ingram is the Deputy Chief of Staff- Personnel G-1 a graduate of Drew Central High School and The University of Arkansas Pine Bluff. The 2019
Honoree are; Mrs. Sherry Toney, Eric Lamb, The Revival Center Church Food Pantry in the field of Community Services, Mrs. Tasha Webb Wilson ACT-SO Award in the field of education, Mrs. Karen Connelley will receive the first Humanitarian Award for her service with The SEA Miracle League, and Rev. D. J. Buffington for 18 years of service as Vice President of the Branch. The branch will also be highlighting Women in Leadership Newly elected Mayors of surrounding counties. You to can be a part of this great event . Individual tickets are $30. A table for 8 is $250. Contact President Tommy Daniels at 870 723-7407, Peggy 0rr 870 224-2416 fory tables or any Branch member for tickets and information.
Honoree are; Mrs. Sherry Toney, Eric Lamb, The Revival Center Church Food Pantry in the field of Community Services, Mrs. Tasha Webb Wilson ACT-SO Award in the field of education, Mrs. Karen Connelley will receive the first Humanitarian Award for her service with The SEA Miracle League, and Rev. D. J. Buffington for 18 years of service as Vice President of the Branch. The branch will also be highlighting Women in Leadership Newly elected Mayors of surrounding counties. You to can be a part of this great event . Individual tickets are $30. A table for 8 is $250. Contact President Tommy Daniels at 870 723-7407, Peggy 0rr 870 224-2416 fory tables or any Branch member for tickets and information.
No comments:
Post a Comment