Durmon Has Dental License Revoked

Dentist John Durmon, who has been convicted of Medicaid fraud has had his license permanently revoked, according to published media reports. His license had been suspended pending the outcome of his criminal case. He was convicted and paid $33,383.05 in restitution, a penalty of $100,149.15 and fines and court cost in the amount of $2500.00. According to the report, all have been paid. It was stated that if he follows the conditions of his plea agreement, he will later qualify for expungement of his criminal record. According to a media report, his attorney stated Dr. Durmon was retired and was not expected to ever try to practice again. He plead guilty to the charges.
It was alleged that Durmon submitted 2,557 claims for x-rays for 85 Medicaid recipients. Records indicated he had not properly taken, developed, used or maintained x-rays as required by Medicaid. He also submitted 637 claims for various dental services that were not provided.
