Events at Public Library

Last year, Arkansans donated more than 5,000 sweaters for neighbors in need and, as what promises to be another chilly winter approaches, we hope to collect sweaters and clothing items to reach even more neighbors.
Fred Rogers began the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive in 1997 as a way to encourage the neighborly spirit, and we're proud to continue his legacy of being a caring neighbor. Every sweater collected in the 2019 Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive will be donated directly to individuals in need through Ebenezer Baptist Church.
For each item donated, your name will be entered into a drawing to win 4 tickets to see a movie of your choice at Malco Monticello Cinema. Donations can be dropped off at the library at 115 West Cypress St in Warren during regular business hours.
Thank you for supporting our programs!
