Thursday, October 31, 2019

Festival of Tables to be Held

St. James A.M.E. Church in Warren will present the AngieYoung's Festivl of Tbles Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.

The event wilinvolve family, food, fellowship, fun, and a silent auction.

Donations of $10 accepted, and door prizes will be given.

Elder James R. Hooper is the Pastor.

For more information contact Ais. Jeanette Hooper 870-226-5320 or Sis. Chanel Hooper 870-8200030, or Mry Hartman 870-820-8661.
