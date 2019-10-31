Festival of Tables to be Held

St. James A.M.E. Church in Warren will present the AngieYoung's Festivl of Tbles Saturday, November 9 at 6:00 p.m.
The event wilinvolve family, food, fellowship, fun, and a silent auction.
Donations of $10 accepted, and door prizes will be given.
Elder James R. Hooper is the Pastor.
For more information contact Ais. Jeanette Hooper 870-226-5320 or Sis. Chanel Hooper 870-8200030, or Mry Hartman 870-820-8661.
