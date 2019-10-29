Happy Birthday Smokey

The 33rd Annual Buck Fever Festival is happy to help celebrate Smokey the Bear's 75th Birthday. Smokey the Bear has been educating generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires for 75 years and his message is still just as important today as it was in 1944.
The city of Banks would like to welcome everyone to their Buck Fever Festival to have a great time and help celebrate this exciting milestone for Smokey. The city of Banks is also thrilled to have Smokey the Bear attend the festival in hopes to educate and prevent wildfires in their small town.
Come and join Smokey and his friends at the Buck Fever Festival for a fun celebration. Kids are welcome to make him a birthday card and take pictures with Smokey. The celebration will take place after the Buck Fever Festival parade at 12:00.
The city of Banks would like to welcome everyone to their Buck Fever Festival to have a great time and help celebrate this exciting milestone for Smokey. The city of Banks is also thrilled to have Smokey the Bear attend the festival in hopes to educate and prevent wildfires in their small town.
Come and join Smokey and his friends at the Buck Fever Festival for a fun celebration. Kids are welcome to make him a birthday card and take pictures with Smokey. The celebration will take place after the Buck Fever Festival parade at 12:00.
No comments:
Post a Comment