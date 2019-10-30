HDC Makes Money On Pork Butt Sale

|(Right) Jenette Hooper, Jarius's Wright's mother, purchases a Pork butt from volunteers Trisha Wilkinson, Clara Palmer, and Tiffany Wargo.
Thanks to Warren Mad Butcher and their manager Patrick Marshall, members of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Volunteer Council and members of the Warren community who purchased tickets, over $1800.00 was raised by the sale of pork butts to be used to help the Volunteer Council help the clients of the local Human Development Center. Mad Butcher provided the pork butts at a discounted price, cooked them and printed tickets for the Council to pre-sale. thanks to the generosity of the people of the area, the fund raiser was a success and funds will be available to purchase Christmas presents to the over 90 clients who are served by the Center.
The sale took place Friday, October 25th. Tickets had been pre-sold and members of the Volunteer Council were on hand at the Mad Butcher to hand out the food. Superintendent Mark Wargo was also on hand to assist.
The Volunteer Council is a not for profit organization that works to raise funds to pay for items and activities for the clients and their families that are served by the HDC. Donations to the Council are tax deductible. Other fund raisers are underway. Please help as you can!
No comments:
Post a Comment