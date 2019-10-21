News
Monday, October 21, 2019
Local Baker Earns Blue Ribbon at State Fair
Baker Emily Wells of Warren earned 1st Place Best In Show at the AR State Fair for her Italian Cream Cake.
Congratulations Emily!
