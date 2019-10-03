Mark Spencer Book Signing at Library

Mark Spencer will be at the Warren Branch Library on October 31 at 4pm to share his new YA book, An Untimely Frost, and give a presentation on the infamous Allen House! There will be books available for purchase and signing, including An Untimely Frost, Ghost Walking, and A Haunted Love Story: The Ghosts of the Allen House. This will be a great Halloween program for teens as well as adults, who enjoy the supernatural!
Mark Spencer is the author of 11 books, including the novels An Untimely Frost, Ghost Walking, The Masked Demon, The Weary Motel, and Love and Reruns in Adams County; the nonfiction novel A Haunted Love Story: The Ghosts of the Allen House; and the short-story collections Wedlock and Trespassers. He has published approximately 125 short stories in various national and international magazines. He is the recipient of the Faulkner Society Faulkner Award for the Novel, the Omaha Prize for the Novel, the Bradshaw Book Award, and the St. Andrew’s Press Short Fiction Award. He teaches in the Master of Fine Arts program and is Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His book A Haunted Love Story has been the basis for episodes of five TV shows: My Ghost Story, A Haunting, Paranormal Witness, Ghost Brothers, and Ghost Hunters.
For more information about this program, please contact the Warren Branch Library at 870-226-2536.
Mark Spencer is the author of 11 books, including the novels An Untimely Frost, Ghost Walking, The Masked Demon, The Weary Motel, and Love and Reruns in Adams County; the nonfiction novel A Haunted Love Story: The Ghosts of the Allen House; and the short-story collections Wedlock and Trespassers. He has published approximately 125 short stories in various national and international magazines. He is the recipient of the Faulkner Society Faulkner Award for the Novel, the Omaha Prize for the Novel, the Bradshaw Book Award, and the St. Andrew’s Press Short Fiction Award. He teaches in the Master of Fine Arts program and is Dean of the School of Arts and Humanities at the University of Arkansas at Monticello. His book A Haunted Love Story has been the basis for episodes of five TV shows: My Ghost Story, A Haunting, Paranormal Witness, Ghost Brothers, and Ghost Hunters.
For more information about this program, please contact the Warren Branch Library at 870-226-2536.
No comments:
Post a Comment