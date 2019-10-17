News
Thursday, October 17, 2019
Mark Spencer to Debut New Book Oct. 31
Mark Spencer will be at the Warren Branch Library October 31 at 4:00 p.m. to debut his new YA book, "n untimely Frost". Mr. Spencer, who is also the author of "A Haunted Love Stor and Ghost Walking", will be giving a presentation on the Allen House.
8:23 AM
