Thursday, October 17, 2019

Mark Spencer to Debut New Book Oct. 31

Mark Spencer will be at the Warren Branch Library October 31 at 4:00 p.m. to debut his new YA book, "n untimely Frost".  Mr. Spencer, who is also the author of "A Haunted Love Stor and Ghost Walking", will be giving a presentation on the Allen House.
at 8:23 AM

