Mt. Carmel to Celebrate 52nd Anniversary

Mt Carmel Missionary Baptist Church at 510 N Walnut announces they will be celebrating their 152 Church Anniversary on Sunday, October 27th during morning worship beginning at 10:45 am. Guest Speaker will be Elder Terry Cordell. The theme is "Let's Go Back". The day will be filled with a celebration of the present but reminiscing about how far God has brought us. It is old fashioned dress this day followed by fellowship dinner with a good old fashioned meal. Everyone is welcome. Pastor is Rev Eddie Hampton.
