New Chief Financial Officer Gives Detailed Report

Bradley County Medical Center's new Chief Financial Officer gave a detailed financial report to the Hospital Board during their regular monthly meeting conducted October 24th. Susan Daniels went over the complete set of financial records for the month and year to date, comparing the information with the past year. The report indicated the Hospital is making good financial progress and is in a stable condition. Ms. Daniels also provided information on the Home Health Care Program, which is the largest in the region. She also reported the sales tax revenue for the past period was very strong in the amount of $111,872.74. The CFO indicated some corrections had been made in past coding of expenditures, which provides a more accurate picture of the status of the Hospital's financial condition. According to ms. Daniels, the Hospital experienced a net operating gain of $150,643.00 for the month.
Dr Joe Wharton presented the following medical staff recommendations for appointment of reappointment:
*Viviana Suarez, M.D., Emergency Medicine
*Julius Petty, M.D., Emergency Medicine
*Maryam Bashiri, M.D.,Emergency Medicine
*Kristin Dishongh, M.D., Pathology
*Adam Sipe, M.D., RAPA- Moved to inactive
All were approved.
CEO Steve Henson provided information on the serious issue of hospitals closing throughout the nation, including Arkansas. He told the board Bradley County Medical Center is not in the category of being in danger. He updated the board on various insurance policies the hospital has and ways to lesson coverage on some buildings owned by BCMC, thus saving money. He indicated he is looking at ways to utilize the clinic that had previously housed Dr. Weaver. He hopes to use it to bring in more specialist.
Mr. Henson stated he believes the hospital is making good progress due to the hard work of the employees.
