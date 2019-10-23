New County Coroner Appointed

|Judge Bruce Anderson swears in Elizabeth Britton.
The Justice's adopted Resolution #256 declaring a vacancy in the office of coroner, due to the resignation of Mark Huggins. The Court then adopted Resolution #257 appointing Elizabeth Britton as Bradley County Coroner to fill out the unexpired term that runs through 2022. She cannot run for reelection under Arkansas law. She has been serving as a Deputy Coroner.
Next the JP's approved Resolution # 258 authorizing the County to apply for a Community Assistance Grant in the amount of $50,000.00 to be used to upgrade the 911 system. The Court then proceeded to reappoint Dr. Joe H. Wharton to the Board of Bradley County Medical Center.
Judge McKinney and Sheriff Tillman briefed the Court on discussions with the Warren School District about funding a Resource Officer in the Schools. Both indicated there were specifics to be worked out and looked into. No information was available as to any cost to the County. the Sheriff stated he supported the concept.
During the public comment section of the agenda the Judge and Court were asked about the status of the proposed prison/jail for the area. They were asked why the State of Arkansas is proposing to contract state prisoners directly to the county instead of to a private company. The proposal has been outlined in state wide news sources.
Two Justices, Hargrave and Morman stated they knew nothing about the plan and had little information on the project. No other Justice responded. Judge McKinney said he had made no comments except to the local media and that nothing is settled until the Quorum Court approves a contract. He indicated the previous contract between the two counties of Bradley and Drew and a private company was no longer valid. The Judge indicated the project is still under discussion with attorneys. The Judge has previously told the local media that he understands the proposed contract will be for county government to contract with the state to house 500 inmates. The county can then house them with a private company. Questions have been asked about the procurement of private services and the legal restriction of the local governments signing a 20 year contract.
