New National Face of Firewise: Jersey

Jersey Firewise Communities will serve as the national face of Firewise USA. The brochures are redesigned every five years. Firewise affects every person. The basic premise of the Firewise Program is to make one's home as safe as possible against wildfire. Jersey Firewise Volunteers are available upon request by property owners throughout the county to visit and complete an assessment of their wildfire preparedness. Contact Sheila Loomis ,Jersey Firewise Coordinator, at sheilaloomis3@gmail.com.
.
Jersey Firewise would like to thank Travis Haile and Leslie Foster of the Arkansas Firewise Office along with Arkansas Forestry Commission at both the State and Bradley County Offices.
.
Jersey Firewise would like to thank Travis Haile and Leslie Foster of the Arkansas Firewise Office along with Arkansas Forestry Commission at both the State and Bradley County Offices.
No comments:
Post a Comment