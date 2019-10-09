Palmer Named State Consultant To Arkansas Nursing Students’ Association

MONTICELLO, AR — Jamie Palmer, Assistant Professor of Nursing at the University of Arkansas at Monticello, has been selected to serve a two-year term as a state consultant on the board of directors of the Arkansas Nursing Students' Association (ANSA). Dr. Brandy Haley, Dean of the UAM School of Nursing stated, “We are honored to have one of our faculty members hold a state board position representing UAM.”
Palmer joined the UAM faculty in 2018. She became a registered nurse in 2013 by earning her bachelor of science in nursing from UAM, and completed a master of science in nursing from Walden University. Palmer said, “I’m excited to get more involved with nursing professionalism on the state and national level. I am very grateful for this opportunity to guide future nurses from all over the state on how to become nurse leaders.”
Founded in 1953, ANSA is an official constituent of the National Student Nurses' Association, Inc. The mission of ANSA is to organize, represent, and support students in Arkansas preparing for initial licensure as registered nurses, as well as those enrolled in baccalaureate completion programs; convey the standards of ethics of the nursing profession; promote development of the skills that students will need as responsible and accountable members of the nursing profession; advocate for high quality health care; advocate for and contribute to advances in nursing education; and develop the potential for maximum growth in future professional roles.
For more information, contact the UAM School of Nursing at (870) 460-1069.
