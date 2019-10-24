Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle on West Central

|Officers working accident scene.
According to the Warren Police Department, a male pedestrian was struck by a car on West Central Street near the intersection of York St. and Central Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 24. The pedestrian has been airlifted to Little Rock for medical care. No further information is available at this time. The Arkansas State Police is investigating the incident. Further information will be provided as soon as it is available.
No comments:
Post a Comment