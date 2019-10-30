PotlatchDeltic Mill Manager Speaks to Rotary

The speaker for the Warren Rotary Club October 29th was Greg Cheshire, Mill Manager for the Southern Plant of PotlatchDeltic. Mr. Cheshire graduated from Star City High School and has extensive experience in the wood products industry having worked for Weyerhaeuser and Georgia-Pacific. He has worked in several states.
Mr. Cheshire provided information on the history of PotlatchDeltic in Warren going back to the merger of the Southern Lumber company with Potlatch in 1956. He noted that in 1958 Potlatch bought the Bradley Lumber Company. He stated the current mill being operated was constructed in 1994 and Clearwater Paper spun off in 2008. There remains a Clearwater office in Warren.
Potlatch converted to a Real Estate Investment Trust in 2006 and merged with Deltic in 2018, creating PotlatchDeltic. The Southern Plant Manager stated that major investments have been made in the Southern Plant over the past several years. New kilns have been constructed and new storm shelters have been placed on site to protect workers. According to Mr. Cheshire, the Southern currently employees around 203 production workers and has a total workforce of 210. The annual payroll for the facility in Warren is nearly $11 million per year. There is a substantial spin off of additional businesses in Warren and the area as a result of the plant being in Warren.
Cheshire was introduced by Rotarian Vol Ford who welcomed him and talked about the importance of PotlatchDeltic in the history of Warren and to the future of the community.
