Program Presented On Rural Schools In Bradley County

The program presented to the Bradley County Genealogy Society Sunday afternoon, October 27th, consisted of a history of the rural schools that existed in the 1940's and 50's. According to the best information that has been researched, there were some where around 50 schools located throughout the County. The program was given by Janelle Lipton. She indicated a lot of the information gathered was done by the late Noma Watkins.
Mrs. Lipton stated she got a lot of information from Billy Joe Watson about Banks. It was noted that at one time Banks had a six man football team. Mrs Pat Rauls talked about the Richie School that was on Highway 63, just north of Warren and how she moved to the Warren School system as a third grader. Rusty Rowell discussed the Prospect School. Mrs. Margarie Ross informed the group that the remains of an African-American School are located in the Mt. Olive community. Mrs. Ross talked about Mr. Julius Rosenwell, an executive with Sears Roebuck, and the fact he paid for many schools to be built for African-American students throughout the South in cooperation with Booker T. Washington.
Other schools that provided an education for rural students throughout Bradley County were mentioned. The Schools began consolidating in the 50's and 60's and public school buses began moving students to and from school. Prior to that time, many students walked several miles to school daily. Many of the schools operated seven months a year so the students could work on family farms.
