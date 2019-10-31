Quilt Presented To Veteran Conrad Deal

|Mr. Deal with his many medals for his service.
Conrad Deal had completed his first year of college at Arkansas A & M ( UAM ) when he answered the call to serve his country June 9,1944. He was inducted in the Army at Camp Robinson and completed his basic training at Camp Wolters, Texas. He trained 17 weeks at Camp Wolters, three weeks at Camp Maxie, Texas and three weeks at Camp Gruber,OK. He then went to Fort Meade, Maryland to be outfitted for duty in Europe. Mr.Deal traveled to Europe by ship.
Mr. Deal was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 47th Regiment, 9th Infantry Division in Germany. He took part in fights in several towns and villages on to the Rhine river at Remagen. He crossed the river on the railroad bridge March 8,1945 and was wounded in action ( shot in the neck and shoulder ) March 13th. After being treated for his wounds, he was sent back to his unit. His unit met up with a Russian unit about one week before the war ended. He then served with the Army of occupation before returning to the United States and was discharged June 8, 1946.
SGT Conrad Deal earned several medals including the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, the European Theatre of Operations Medal with two battle stars, the World War II Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Purple Heart for his wounds in combat.
Mr. Deal returned to Warren and raised his family while working for Potlatch. He lives in retirement at Guest House in Warren. He is 93 years old.
