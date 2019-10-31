Thursday, October 31, 2019

Quilt Presented To Veteran Conrad Deal

Left:  Quilter Patsy Plair proudly presents patriotic quilt to Mr. Conrd Deal  while friends, family, and fellow veterans join them.  Standing in the back (left to right) are Mr. Deal's son, Mark; fellow veteran Floyd Brown; daughter Denise Cuthbertson, fellow veteral Billy Burton, daughter Dana Denton, and fellow veteran John Little.  The little girl seated on the couch is the granddaughter of Mrs. Plair.  Her name is Pfeiffer Plair.
Family, friends, and fellow Veterans gathered Thursday morning, October 31st at The Guest House in Warren to take part in a presentation to Mr. Conrad Deal, a decorated Veteran of World War II.  Mr. Deal was presented with a newly made quilt by Patsy Plair, who produced the quilt to donate to a veteran.  Mrs Plair indicated it was important to her to give the quilt to a veteran due to the service to our country that members of her family have provided.
Mr. Deal with his many medals for his service.

Conrad Deal had completed his first year of college at Arkansas A & M ( UAM ) when he answered the call to serve his country June 9,1944.  He was inducted in the Army at Camp Robinson and completed his basic training  at Camp Wolters, Texas.  He trained 17 weeks at Camp Wolters, three weeks at Camp Maxie, Texas and three weeks at Camp Gruber,OK.  He then went to Fort Meade, Maryland to be outfitted  for duty in Europe.  Mr.Deal traveled to Europe by ship.

Mr. Deal was assigned to Company E, 2nd Battalion, 47th Regiment, 9th Infantry Division in Germany.  He took part in fights in several towns and villages on to the Rhine river at Remagen.  He crossed the river on the railroad bridge March 8,1945 and was wounded in action ( shot in the neck and shoulder ) March 13th.  After being treated for his wounds, he was sent back to his unit.  His unit met up with a Russian unit about one week before the war ended.  He then served with the Army of occupation before returning to the United States and was discharged June 8, 1946.

SGT Conrad Deal earned several medals including the Bronze Star, the Good Conduct Medal, the European Theatre of Operations Medal with two battle stars, the World War II Victory Medal, the Army of Occupation Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Purple Heart for his wounds in combat.

Mr. Deal returned to Warren and raised his family while working for Potlatch.  He lives in retirement at Guest House in Warren. He is 93 years old.
at 3:52 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)