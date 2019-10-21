Registered Sex Offenders Prohibited From Some Halloween Activities

More than 175 Million Americans will participate in Halloween activities this year and with that comes fun times for many families and children. In Warren we will have not only have people celebrating on October 31st but we will also have families participating in the different events leading up to Halloween that are Halloween themed events. With this being said Police Chief Shaun Hildreth and the Warren Police Department would like you to be aware of a new law in reference to level 3 and 4 Sex Offenders and their participation in Halloween events. Pursuant to Act 463 of the 92nd General Assembly a Registered offender is prohibited from participating in certain Halloween-related activities and this law reads as follows. ***If you observe a Registered Sex Offender in which is a level 3 or 4 that is in violation of this law please contact the Warren Police Department at 870-226-3703.
BE IT ENACTED BY THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF THE STATE OF ARKANSAS:
SECTION 1. Arkansas Code Title 5, Chapter 14, Subchapter 1, is amended to add an additional section to read as follows:
5-14-135. Registered offender prohibited from participating in certain Halloween-related activities.
(a) As used in this section:
(1) "Costume" means an outfit worn to create the appearance or characteristic of a particular period, person, place, or thing; and
(2) "Halloween-related event" means an event involving children organized around and concerning the celebration of Halloween that occurs any time during the two (2) weeks before or after October 31 of each year, including without limitation:
(A) Trick-or-treating;
(B) A costume party; and
(C) An event involving the wearing of a costume or the handing out of candy to children.
(b) It is unlawful for a person who is required to register under the Sex Offender Registration Act of 1997, § 12-12-901 et seq., and who has been assessed as a Level 3 or Level 4 offender to knowingly:
(1) Distribute candy or any item to a minor as part of a Halloween-related event; or
(2) Wear a mask or other costume as part of a Halloween-related event if a minor is present at the Halloween-related event.
(c) It is not an offense under:
(1) Subdivision (b)(1) of this section if the person is a parent or guardian of a minor to whom the candy or item is distributed; or
(2) Subdivision (b)(2) of this section if the person is a parent or guardian of all minors present at the Halloween-related event.
(d) A violation of this section is a Class D felony.
(e) It is a defense to prosecution under this section that the person was:
(1) Wearing a costume for a legitimate work-related event or purpose during normal business hours; or
(2) Engaged in the commercial or retail sale of candy or other Halloween-related merchandise.
