Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Retired Teachers to Meet
The Bradley County Retired Teachers will meeting Monday, October 7, at 11:30 in the First United Methodist Church.
Janelle Lipton will present the history of the 64 schools in Bradley County. Lunch is $10.
8:58 AM
