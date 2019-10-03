Scam Alert

On Thursday, October 3, 2019, Warren Police Department received a complaint about a suspicious phone call. The caller I.D. showed the Warren Police Department's phone, number (870) 226-3703. The caller said that they were with the Warren Police Department and that the complainant's Social Security number was being investigated for drug trafficking, etc. The caller also told the complainant that they were going to suspend the Social Security card. The caller asked for the person's Social Security number, address, and Debit card information for a one-time fee to replace the Social Security card.
The Warren Police Department is not making these calls. Everyone should take precautions to guard their personal information. You can call the Warren Police Department at (870) 226-3703 to verify if we contacted you.
