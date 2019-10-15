Shelter Insurance Grant Makes New Mural a Reality

|Shelter aInsurance Agent Greg Harton, Make Warren Shine representatives Leah St. John and Connie Jone, muralist Jason White, Make Warren Shine Representatives Sharon Balentine and Tamara Johnson, nd Mayor Denisa Pennington pose with the completed mural.
Another step has been taken in the effort to "Make Warren Shine" thanks to a $5000 grant from Shelter Insurance and funds raised by Make Warren Shine. Muralist Jason White was hired to painted a large patriotic flag on the wall between Warren Bank Drive Through Bank and the Rural Water Office located between Cedar and Cypress Streets.
No comments:
Post a Comment