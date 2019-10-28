Sheriff's Department Makes Arrest

The Bradley County Sheriff's Department have been investigating burglaries that occurred on 10/02/2019 through 10/17/2019. During the burglaries, firearms and hunting equipment were stolen. On 10/23/2019, Brady Todd Armstrong, W/M, date of birth: 11/13/1998, of Hermitage, Arkansas, was arrested on two outstanding warrants pertaining to the burglaries. Brittany White, W/F, date of birth: 10/22/2000, of Warren, Arkansas, has been implicated and interviewed pertaining to the burglaries but formal charges have not been filed. The prosecuting attorney's office is in the process of filing the formal charges on White.
No comments:
Post a Comment