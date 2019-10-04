State NAACP Officers & Executive Committee Elected

The Arkansas State Conference for the National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People was held Saturday, September 14th at the Holiday Inn Presidente in Little Rock. During the conference, officers and an executive committee were elected.
President-Frank Shaw
1st Vice President-Tommy Daniels
2nd Vice President-Wanda Neal
3rd Vice President-Jerry Jennings
Secretary-Gloria Catha
Treasurer-Diane Curry
Assistant Treasurer-Hollis "Jim" Lyons
Executive Committee:
James Bankhead
Gwendolyn Harper
William Ingram
Willie Catha Jones
Barry jefferson
Dorothy Oliver
Rolanda Robinson
Joy Stigal
Gwendolyn Taylor
There is a Bradley County Branch of the organization.
