Sunday, October 27, 2019
Tent or Treat Proves to be Successful, Agaon!
The Tent or Treat, again organized by Debbie Spencer, was a wonderful success. Hundreds of children and adults came out in force to celebrate! We hope you enjoy the photos which speak volumes for the event!
1:49 PM
