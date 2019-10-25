Tent or Treat Set for Saturday

Costume contest registration will begin at 5:15 with the contest beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The Mutt Strut registration will begin at 5:30 with the event starting at 5:45 in front of Rob Reep Studio.
The WHS Drama Club will have a Spook House in the former Swap Shop.
A Monster Mash will be held on Cypress Street.
Warren Bank & Trust will sponsor a scavenger hunt at the Warren Branch Library.
The WHS Beta Club will host the Haunted High Shool around the court square.
There will be a hayride and free hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, shaaved ice and candy.
No comments:
Post a Comment