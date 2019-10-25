Friday, October 25, 2019

Tent or Treat Set for Saturday

Tent or Treat will be held Saturday, October 26 from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Main Street in Warren.  To prepare for set up, all cars must br off the street by 5:00 p.m.  Registration for tents will take plac at 4:15 near Smalling Eye Clinic.

Costume contest registration will begin at 5:15 with the contest beginning at 5:30 p.m.

The Mutt Strut registration will begin at 5:30 with the event starting at 5:45 in front of Rob Reep Studio.

The WHS Drama Club will have a Spook House in the former Swap Shop.

A Monster Mash will be held on Cypress Street.

Warren Bank & Trust will sponsor a scavenger hunt at the Warren Branch Library.

The WHS Beta Club will host the Haunted High Shool around the court square.

There will be a hayride and free hot dogs, cotton candy, popcorn, shaaved ice and candy.
