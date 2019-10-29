UAM Finance Club Hosts First-Time Homebuyer Seminar

The UAM Finance Club will present a seminar for first-time homebuyers on Monday, November 4 on the University of Arkansas at Monticello campus. The free event will be held at 6 p.m. in the Green Room of the Gibson University Center. Guest speaker Tim Wooldridge of the Arkansas Development Finance Authority (ADFA) will help prospective buyers identify how to qualify for grants of up to $10,000 toward their first home purchase. In an aim to promote homeownership across the state, the ADFA aims to support economic growth in the state of Arkansas, including homeownership programs, which can reduce out-of-pocket expenses for eligible homebuyers. The UAM Finance Club is hosting the event in an effort to connect with and benefit the greater southeast Arkansas community. Contact UAM faculty sponsor Greg Hatley, instructor of economics and finance at (870) 460-1441 or HatleyG@UAMont.edu for more information about the event.
