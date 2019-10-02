News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Tweets by salinerivernews
Wednesday, October 2, 2019
United Methodist Women to Meet Oct. 14
The United Methodist Women of the FUMC will meet Monday, October 14, at 12:00 in the First United Methodist
Church. A sandwich lunch will be served before the meeting. Beth Maxwell will make a second presentation on miracles.
at
9:00 AM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment