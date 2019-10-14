Volunteer Council Selling Boston Butts/Pick Up At Mad Butcher

The Volunteer Council of the Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center in Warren is selling Boston Butts to raise money for the Council. Money raised is utilized to help the clients and employees of the Human Development Center. All the money stays in Warren. The Volunteer Council is a non-profit organization that assists the residents of the Center in ways the state cannot or is unable to, due to the budget. Funds raised are used for Christmas presents for clients, fire works for the 4th of July and help with the garden activities of the residents as well as in other ways. Any money donated to the Council is tax-deductible The Council meets on a quarterly basis and is made up of volunteers.
To purchase a ticket to buy a Boston Butt contact any member of the Volunteer Council or call the Human Development Center at 870-226-6774. You may call 870-820-2403 to buy a ticket or get further information. The Boston Butts will be available at the Mad Butcher on Martin Street Friday, October 25th between 1:00 and 5:00 P.M. You will need to purchase a ticket in advance. Cost is $30.00 for a whole smoked Boston Butt.
The Volunteer Council thanks the Mad Butcher for their contributions and support of the Human Development Center and appreciates everyone who helps by making a purchase.
