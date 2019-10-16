Wardlaw Seeks Re-election to State Legislature

“I want to thank the people for allowing me to represent them in the House of Representative for the past 10 years. It has been a privilege to serve the people of District 8. I am pleased with what has been accomplished but know there is much more to do to keep our area of the state viable and headed on a positive economic path. I am very excited about the Regional Jail project that will soon be an opportunity for our area. I know it will bring some needed jobs, but we must continue to be proactive in attracting new business and seek expansion opportunities with our existing local businesses. I am asking the people of District 8 to give me the opportunity to continue to work on their behalf,” said Jeff Wardlaw as he announced he would seek another term as State Representative. The 8th District covers Bradley County and parts of Ashley, Calhoun, Cleveland, Dallas and Drew Counties.
Wardlaw currently serves as Co-Chair of Arkansas Legislative Council. In addition, he is a member of the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, the House Agriculture, Forestry & Economic Development Committee and the House Rules Committee.
A lifelong resident of Bradley County, Wardlaw works in agriculture and medical sales. He is a graduate of Hermitage High School and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Agriculture from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. Wardlaw previously served on the Hermitage School Board.
Wardlaw and his wife, Missy, are the parents of 6 school age children. They attend the Methodist Church and are active in various sports programs with their children. Jeff is also a member of the Rotary Club.
