Warren Assembly of God 100 Years Old

The Warren First Assembly of God Church located on North Myrtle Street ( U.S. Highway 63 North) in Warren will have services and activities going throughout the weekend of October 19th and 20th, in celebration of the Church's 100th birthday. The Church was established in 1919 just five years after the birth of the Assembly of God Church which was founded in Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1914. Current Pastor is Jim Bales.
Plans call for a service Saturday evening beginning at 6:30PM. there will be singing by Danny Williams and a former pastor will bring the message and talk about time spent at First Assembly. Services are set for Sunday, October 20th starting at 10:00AM. another former pastor will speak. Sunday afternoon, following a meal, the celebration of 100 years will begin at 1:30PM.
The public is invited to all the services and activities throughout the two days.
First Assembly of Warren has been active in the Warren community for the full 100 years, preaching the gospel and serving the Warren area. A number of community leaders have been members of First Assembly over the history of the Church.
