Warren City Council Orders Properties Cleaned

Five of the six members of the Warren City Council were present Monday evening, October 14th for the regular monthly meeting of the body. Council Member Joel Tolefree was absent. Mayor Denisa Pennington presided.
After approval of the minutes, City Clerk Helen Boswell went over the financial reports in detail and informed the council that sales tax revenues are up for the year. She indicated the city sales tax produced $80,560.63 for the month of September and the city's share of the county sales tax for September was $59,447.93. The City Clerk also presented information on overtime paid and the District Court Clerk's report.
Council member voted to close certain streets for the Homecoming Parade to be held October 18th and then adopted a resolution authorizing the city to apply for a grant in the amount of $50,000.00 from the State of Arkansas to be used to purchase a new police dispatch system. The Council then confirmed Andrew Tolbert to fill a term on the City's Water and Sewer Commission. Brandon Gorman resigned. Nominations are made by the commission.
Reports were then presented by Police Chief Shaun Hildreth, Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft and Sanitation Manager Mike May. Mr. May then gave the Building Official's report. Members then voted to condemn four properties and order them cleaned up in accordance to city ordinance. The properties include two on Howard Street, one on Pierson Street and one on Kelly.Street. The city will officially notify the owners and if no action is taken, the city will move to clean the sites and bill the owners. Failure to pay will result in a lien being filed on the property.
On the agenda was a letter from the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce and the Bradley County Economic Development Commission requesting a meeting with the Council's Community and Economic Development Committee. The requested purpose of the meeting is to request funding from the city. In the absence of Chairman Tolefree, no report was given.
The council then reviewed reports from boards and commissions. Mayor Pennington stated that discussions are underway between the City and Warren School District concerning repairs needed to the Warren Cultural Center.
Mrs. A'Senique Daniels addressed the council and ask for a speed bump to be repaired and another one added on Lincoln Street. She also ask that a piece of property on Clio Street be inspected and cleaned up. She also stated the same property has a dog that is running free.
Mayor Pennington announced the "Tent or Treat" event planned for downtown Saturday, October 26th. She again reminded everyone of Homecoming activities Friday, October 18th.
The Mayor informed the council members of the Municipal Winter Conference scheduled for February 12-14, 2020.
After voting to pay all bill for September, 2019, the council voted to conduct the November Council Meeting Tuesday, November 12th beginning at 5:30PM. The meeting was moved to the 12th due to November 11th being Veterans Day.
