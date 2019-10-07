WPD Arrest Report For Sept 30-October 6, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Steven Ellis / 617 Cash St., Fordyce, AR / DOB 10-29-83 / Warrant on 9-30-19
Odarrio Mosley / 511 Boyd St, Warren, AR / DOB 5-6-88 / Warrant Bradley County on 10-1-19
Credell Davis / 433 Burnett Rd, Apt. 9, Warren, AR / DOB 12-14-72 / Theft of property on 10-1-19
Johney Waterfield / 322 W 4th St, Hermitage, AR / DOB 2-22-53 / Disorderly Conduct and Terroristic Threatening on 10-1-19
Brandon Burriss / 8 Blankenship Ct, Warren, AR / DOB 3-17-88 / Agg Assault on family, Domestic Battery 3rd on 10-4-19
Gary Wiscaver / 203 S Caster Rd, Wilmar, AR / DOB 1-9-45 / Warrant on 10-4-19
Arturo Macias / 1413 W Pine, Warren AR / DOB 3-29-70 / Warrant on 10-4-19
Rafael Vazquez / 707 S Myrtle St., Warren, AR / DOB 11-11-66 / No DL, Drinking in public, Exp. tag, and No insurance on 10-5-19
Stanley Clayton / 600 E Ave, Hermitage, AR / DOB 7-6-83 / Careless prohibitive driving, public intox, and endangering welfare of a minor x 2 on 10-6-19
Jose Martines / 213 W Central, Warren, AR / DOB 6-22-99 / Public intox on 10-6-19
