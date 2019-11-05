Annual Christmas Gala to be Held November 18

The annual Christmas Gala presented by the Bradley County Historical Museum is scheduled for Monday, November 18th and will kick off the Holiday Season in Bradley County. This exciting event is scheduled for 6:30 p .m. in the Activity Center of First Baptist Church Warren.
Tickets for the Gala are $10 and are being presold by BCHM board members: Logan Adams, Kim Cathey, Deborah Gannaway, Charlotte Denton, Mike Jolley, JeNelle Lipton, Liz McKinstry, Denisa Pennington, Marlin Raines, Susan Saunders, Hilda Thornton, Mike Weatherford, Judy Wynne and Judy Gibson.
A special attraction will be the 24 beautifully decorated tables designed by some of Bradley County’s most talented decorators. Each of the Tablescapes will feature a different Christmas theme. After a stroll through the tables, you will have a chance to cast a vote for your favorite.
A wonderful group of Live and Silent Auction Items have been donated and more are being added daily. Auction items will include: handmade Christmas items, sports memorabilia, tasty baked goods, beautiful art works, Christmas décor and much more.
Special entertainment, delightful refreshments, door prizes, will add to the evening of fun and fellowship.
If you are interested in purchasing a ticket to the Gala, donating an item or need more information, please call 501-416-7882, 870-820-6203 or 870-226-3418.
