Arkansas Selects Local Leader for Delta Leadership Program

Dr. Suzzette Shaw Goldmon, Director of Hospitality and Tourism Initiatives at The University of Arkansas at Monticello will participate in the Delta Regional Authority’s (DRA) Delta Leadership Institute (DLI.) She will join fellows from the seven other Delta states to participate in the 10-month DLI Executive Academy to help further her skills in community leadership, policy development, and regional collaboration to drive economic growth across the Mississippi River Delta and Alabama Black Belt regions.
Dr. Goldmon will participate in an intensive ten-month executive leadership training program focused on developing competencies through site visits, best practice case studies, executive coaching and mentoring, and regional project development. The program consists of six multi-day seminars throughout the Delta region culminating with a graduation in Memphis, TN.
“DLI is providing the next generation of change agents with the skills and abilities to address some of the most pressing issues facing the Delta. I congratulate the Fellows on their selection,” said DRA Chairman Chris Caldwell. “The Delta needs bold individuals to develop and capitalize on the many opportunities available to the Region and DLI provides these individuals with the skill set to do that.”
Upon graduation, Dr. Suzzette Goldmon will become a member of the Delta Leadership Network, a peer-driven working group foster regional collaboration, resource sharing, and continued education to support addressing the Delta’s most pressing issues.
Since 2005, DLI's Executive Academy has enhanced the leadership skills, policy knowledge and networks of community members in the Delta region. After graduation, DLI graduates become members of the Delta Leadership Network, which includes more than 500 community leaders who understand the importance of regional collaboration, resource sharing and innovative thinking. DLI is a program of DRA in partnership with three institutions of higher education in the Delta region: The University of Alabama, The University of Arkansas, Arkansas State University-Jonesboro and the University of Louisiana-Monroe.
