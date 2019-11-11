Arrest Report: 11-11-19

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Thelma Strong, 60 Bradley Rd. 1, Banks, AR, 2-16-52, charged with DWI, no child restraint, endangering welfare of a minor, careless prohibited driving, (11-4-19)
Guillermo Luna, 701 West Gloria Switch, Lafayette, LA, 5-5-79, charged with possession of instrument of crime, battery 3rd (11-4-19)
Tayon Gibson, El Dorado, AR, 6-19-84, arrested on warrant, (11-5-19)
Myron Douglas, 1017 Johnson St., Warren, AR, 8-12-82, charged with speeding, open container, DWI, no insurance (11-6-19)
Ashley McCombs, 1704 W. 4th St., Fordyce, AR, 7-30-79 charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, endangering a minor (1107-19)
Tom Watson, 1204 Clark St., Fordyce, AR, 2-21-79 charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drub paraphernalia x2, endangering a minor (11-7-19)
Dareion Warren, 321 Winchester Rd., Monticello, AR, 6-8-98, arrested on warrant from City of Warren, (11-7-19)
Kasa Busby, 15 Southern Court, Warren, AR, 8-28-84, arrested on warrant, charged with possession of Schedule II and Schedule 4 (11-8-19)
Alegandro Hernandez, 1-1-90, charged with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor (11-9-19)
Aaron Boswell, 719 Hankins St., Warren, AR, 12-13-95, arrested on warrant x2 (11-11-19)
Thelma Strong, 60 Bradley Rd. 1, Banks, AR, 2-16-52, charged with DWI, no child restraint, endangering welfare of a minor, careless prohibited driving, (11-4-19)
Guillermo Luna, 701 West Gloria Switch, Lafayette, LA, 5-5-79, charged with possession of instrument of crime, battery 3rd (11-4-19)
Tayon Gibson, El Dorado, AR, 6-19-84, arrested on warrant, (11-5-19)
Myron Douglas, 1017 Johnson St., Warren, AR, 8-12-82, charged with speeding, open container, DWI, no insurance (11-6-19)
Ashley McCombs, 1704 W. 4th St., Fordyce, AR, 7-30-79 charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia x2, endangering a minor (1107-19)
Tom Watson, 1204 Clark St., Fordyce, AR, 2-21-79 charged with possession of meth with intent to sell, possession of drub paraphernalia x2, endangering a minor (11-7-19)
Dareion Warren, 321 Winchester Rd., Monticello, AR, 6-8-98, arrested on warrant from City of Warren, (11-7-19)
Kasa Busby, 15 Southern Court, Warren, AR, 8-28-84, arrested on warrant, charged with possession of Schedule II and Schedule 4 (11-8-19)
Alegandro Hernandez, 1-1-90, charged with DWI, endangering the welfare of a minor (11-9-19)
Aaron Boswell, 719 Hankins St., Warren, AR, 12-13-95, arrested on warrant x2 (11-11-19)
No comments:
Post a Comment