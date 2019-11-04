Monday, November 4, 2019

Arrest Report: November 4, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Joshua Tompkins, 652 Burnett Rd.  Monticello, AR, 7-14-96, arrested on warrant (10-30-19)

Demetrius Carroll, 600 S. Walnut, Warren, AR, 12-10-85, arrested on warrant (10-30-19)

Zachary Piper, 123 S. Hickory, Hermitage, AR,11-2-94,  charged with domestic battery 3rd, (11-2-19)

Tyler Courson, 2798 Hwy. 85, Hermitage, AR 12-27-91, charged with DWI- drugs, refusal to submit  drivers license suspended, no seat belt  (11-3-19)
