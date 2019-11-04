Arrest Report: November 4, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Joshua Tompkins, 652 Burnett Rd. Monticello, AR, 7-14-96, arrested on warrant (10-30-19)
Demetrius Carroll, 600 S. Walnut, Warren, AR, 12-10-85, arrested on warrant (10-30-19)
Zachary Piper, 123 S. Hickory, Hermitage, AR,11-2-94, charged with domestic battery 3rd, (11-2-19)
Tyler Courson, 2798 Hwy. 85, Hermitage, AR 12-27-91, charged with DWI- drugs, refusal to submit drivers license suspended, no seat belt (11-3-19)
