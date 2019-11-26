BCEDC Meets For Regular Monthly Business

The Bradley County Economic commission met Monday, November 25th for their monthly Board meeting. They reviewed the financial report and approved the minutes of the previous meeting.
The Nominating Committee submitted their recommendations for board members and officers for the coming year. These will be acted upon at a later date:
Board members;
*Roger George
*Devon McDermid
*Keith Chambers
*Jon Stone
*Dr. Bob Smalling
Officers:
*Dr. Bob Smalling, President
*Hugh Quimby, Vice President
*Carlton Davis, Secretary/Treasurer
The board was informed that the City Council Ways & Means Committee is recommending contracts for $18,000.00 each with the Chamber and BCEDC for 2020. There was some discussion about the city's plan to hire a consultant to try to locate prospects for industry and business. According to several comments made, it appeared some of the members are uncertain of what and how the city plans to proceed. Questions were asked and comments made about J & E food Group, Arkansas Patience Services and the proposed private prison. No new official information was made available by members present.
