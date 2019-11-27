Bradley County Historical Museum 2019 Christmas Gala

People’s Choice: The People’s Choice award went to Tamara Johnson and Sharon Ballentine. Their table was one of 24 beautifully decorated tables on display at the Bradley County Historical Museum’s 2019 Christmas Gala.
Santa: Santa Claus made his first 2019 appearance in Warren, last week, at the Bradley County Historical Museum’s Third Annual Christmas Gala. He is shown visiting with a couple of the youngsters attending the event.
The Bradley County Historical Museum’s Third Annual Christmas Gala, held last week, was a huge success. To the many, who donated items for the Auction and to the many people who attended and purchased items, the Museum board members are very thankful.
Ushering in the Christmas season, it was a great evening of entertainment, food and fellowship on Monday, November 18th at First Baptist Church Activity Center.
Santa Claus made his first appearance in Warren at the Gala and spread Christmas Cheer to all those attending. Thanks to Ronald Neely for making this possible.
Twenty four magnificent table centerpieces were designed by talented women of our community. The tablescapes were a special attraction at the event. Winning the people’s choice award was the table decorated by Tamara Johnson and Sharon Balentine. Receiving second place was Bridgette Harding’s lovely table.
Over 75 auction items were donated and there was something for everyone included. The silent and live auction items included autographed footballs, food items, handmade Christmas decorations, gift certificates, art works and much more. Tony Cathey served as auctioneer for the event.
The third in the Museum’s series of Bradley County Christmas Ornaments was introduced and board members are excited about this newest creation. The first and second ornaments are still available.
The BCHM Board Members appreciate the support given the Museum in all their endeavors. Without the community’s support they would not be able to continue expanding the collections at the Museum and maintaining the Martin House.
All the proceeds from the Gala benefit the Bradley County Historical Museum and will assist in their collection and preservation of the rich history of Bradley County.
Listed below are the contributors to the event:
Santa: Santa Claus made his first 2019 appearance in Warren, last week, at the Bradley County Historical Museum’s Third Annual Christmas Gala. He is shown visiting with a couple of the youngsters attending the event.
The Bradley County Historical Museum’s Third Annual Christmas Gala, held last week, was a huge success. To the many, who donated items for the Auction and to the many people who attended and purchased items, the Museum board members are very thankful.
Ushering in the Christmas season, it was a great evening of entertainment, food and fellowship on Monday, November 18th at First Baptist Church Activity Center.
Santa Claus made his first appearance in Warren at the Gala and spread Christmas Cheer to all those attending. Thanks to Ronald Neely for making this possible.
Twenty four magnificent table centerpieces were designed by talented women of our community. The tablescapes were a special attraction at the event. Winning the people’s choice award was the table decorated by Tamara Johnson and Sharon Balentine. Receiving second place was Bridgette Harding’s lovely table.
Over 75 auction items were donated and there was something for everyone included. The silent and live auction items included autographed footballs, food items, handmade Christmas decorations, gift certificates, art works and much more. Tony Cathey served as auctioneer for the event.
The third in the Museum’s series of Bradley County Christmas Ornaments was introduced and board members are excited about this newest creation. The first and second ornaments are still available.
The BCHM Board Members appreciate the support given the Museum in all their endeavors. Without the community’s support they would not be able to continue expanding the collections at the Museum and maintaining the Martin House.
All the proceeds from the Gala benefit the Bradley County Historical Museum and will assist in their collection and preservation of the rich history of Bradley County.
Listed below are the contributors to the event:
No comments:
Post a Comment