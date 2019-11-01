CATO's to Assist Animal Shelter

Latricia Moseley, Manager of the CATO's Store on Main Street in Warren announces plans for CATO's to assist the animal shelter in Warren. The store will be the drop off location for customers who desire to assist the shelter by dropping off dog food, toys for the animals, beds and anything the shelter may use. They are not requesting money but items that can be used to operated the shelter and benefit the animals. The effort is being offered in cooperation with City of Warren Animal control Officer Holley Curry.
Stop by CATO's on Main Street in Warren and shop for quality ladies clothing. At the same time help the animal shelter by dropping off dog food and other items that will help the animals.
If you have any question contact the Animal Control Officer at the Warren Police Department by calling 870-226-3703.
