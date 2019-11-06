Census Committee Meets

The local committee that is working on preparations for the 2020 Census met Thursday, October 24th in the Municipal Courtroom at the Warren Municipal Building. Charlotte Brown, Executive Secretary to Mayor Denisa Pennington, chaired the meeting. In attendance was Debra Joyner, Partnership Specialist for the United States Census Bureau. The committee is working to assure a complete count is made of every person residing in Bradley County, including the cities of Warren, Hermitage and Banks. As time goes on there will be more publicity about the census and efforts will be made to get everyone counted that lives in the County. People will be able to respond to the census by mail, by computer and in person. It is essential that everyone be counted.
Population determines the amount of turn back money received by local governments, eligibility for grants and determines boundary lines for elected positions such as city councils, quorum courts, congressional districts, school boards and many other governmental functions. A complete count is vital to cities, counties, school boards and states for the next ten years.
The Census Bureau will be hiring many temporary workers to gather the census. More information will be forthcoming. Make sure you and all family members and any one living in your residence is counted.
