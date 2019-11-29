Census Committee Meets

The Bradley County "Complete Count Committee" met November 21st in the Warren Muncicipal Courtroom and continued work on efforts to make sure a complete census count is secured next year for the county. The effort is aimed at making sure every person living in Warren, Hermitage, Banks and Bradley County is counted. Census count day is April 1, 2020.
The census is much more than just a head count. It provides a picture of our nation that helps determine how federal funding is distributed, how congressional seats are apportioned as well as state legislative districts, city wards and county and school districts and zones. A census is taken by law every ten years and gathers information on populations and economics.
The census can be responded to online by phone and by mail. It is essential that we get every person in every household counted.
For any one interested in being hired to help with the census go online to 2020census.gov/jobs. If you have a question contact the Warren Mayor's office at 870-226-6743.
