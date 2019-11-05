Circuit Court Pleas

Three cases were plea bargained in Bradley Circuit recently. The following judgements were issued:
1. Travles Columbus Johnson was convicted of domestic battering in the 2nd degree. He received credit for 177 days in jail and was sentenced to 36 months in prison with another 36 months suspended. He was levied fines and court cost.
2. Salvador Romero-Santigo was convicted of negligent homicide, violation of child protection and several other crimes. He was sentenced to 144 months in prsion for the negligent homicide charges and 72 months for other charges. Fines and fees were levied and he was given credit for 55 days in jail.
3. Ronald Scott Crawford was convicted of forgery II. He received 24 months in community corrections with another 24 months suspended. He was levied fines and fees.
1. Travles Columbus Johnson was convicted of domestic battering in the 2nd degree. He received credit for 177 days in jail and was sentenced to 36 months in prison with another 36 months suspended. He was levied fines and court cost.
2. Salvador Romero-Santigo was convicted of negligent homicide, violation of child protection and several other crimes. He was sentenced to 144 months in prsion for the negligent homicide charges and 72 months for other charges. Fines and fees were levied and he was given credit for 55 days in jail.
3. Ronald Scott Crawford was convicted of forgery II. He received 24 months in community corrections with another 24 months suspended. He was levied fines and fees.
No comments:
Post a Comment